Dancing On Ice 2021: Everything we know about it so far

The first celebrities taking part in the next series of Dancing On Ice have been revealed.

But who are they, and what else do we know about the 2021 series?

Here's the lowdown so far.

When will it be back on TV?

There isn't a date yet, but it's likely to return to ITV early in 2021.

Are there any changes?

Holly and Phil will be returning for another year of presenting duties

Lots of TV shows have been affected by lockdown rules and the coronavirus, and Dancing On Ice is no different.

There will be some changes for 2021, but lots will be the same.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back to present the show.

There will also be the usual expert panel of judges; Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

For the first time, there won't be a live studio audience though.

Which celebrities are taking part?

Twitter / ITV Lot's of people have been trying to guess four of the contestants from this picture. Who do you think they are?

So far only two famous faces have been confirmed, but that hasn't stopped lots of rumours about who'll be competing next year!

Ten other celebs are yet to be announced.

The show has even shared a sneaky pic on social media showing four people merged together to give fans some clues about which other big names will be competing.

Who do you think they are?

These are the contestants we know are definitely taking part.

Myleene Klass

Twitter / ITV Myleene was always a bit scared of doing Dancing on Ice in case she hurt herself!

Myleene Klass was the first celeb to be officially announced.

You might not have heard of her but she used to be in a pop band called Hear'Say.

She's also a classical musician and has most recently been teaching music on TikTok during lockdown along with her two daughters Ava and Hero.

She said they're skating mad and usually she is the one "to tie the shoelaces and hold the coats" but she wanted to "make them proud and show them I'm up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone."

Joe-Warren Plant

Twitter / ITV Joe-Warren Plant has been on Emmerdale for 10 years but how long will he last on the ice?

Soap star Joe-Warren Plant was the second celeb to be revealed,

If your family is a fan of Emmerdale you might recognise the actor who plays Jacob Gallagher.

The 18-year-old says he's also looking forward to the show's costumes because he loves fancy dress parties!

Who would you like to see taking part in the skating competition? Let us know by commenting below!