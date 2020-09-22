Advice for communicating with deaf people while wearing a face mask
More people are wearing face masks, but that can make communicating really tough for deaf children and adults.
That's because lots of deaf people lip-read or use facial expressions to understand what someone is saying - they can't do this as easily if someone is wearing a mask or covering.
But there are lots of things everyone can do to help make things easier.
Here's Beccy Forrow - Campaigner at the National Deaf Children's Society - with some top tips.