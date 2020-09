Sometimes it can be difficult to work out what someone is saying when they're wearing a face mask or covering.

But for people who are deaf or have hearing loss, it can make communicating even more challenging.

Eleven-year-old Austin - who's deaf and relies on lip-reading - wants to make things better though.

He's encouraging more people to wear face masks with a clear window so their mouths can be seen.

He's even written to the prime minister about it!