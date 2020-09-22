play
Watch Newsround

Coronavirus: New UK lockdown rules to be announced

Last updated at 06:34
comments
View Comments (6)
Boris JohnsonGetty Images
The Prime Minister is set to announce new lockdown rules for the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce new lockdown rules for the UK when he speaks to the nation on Tuesday night.

He will stress the importance of following social distance guidelines, like wearing face coverings and washing hands, and ask people to work from home if it doesn't impact businesses.

He will also announce new rules for restaurants, bars and pubs which include having a 10pm closing time from Thursday.

Downing Street confirmed on Monday night that Mr Johnson had spoken on the phone to the first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and that they had all agreed to act "with a united approach, as much as possible, in the days and weeks ahead".

Restaurant and waiterGetty Images
Restaurants, pubs and bars will have a table-service only rule
UK back up to Level Four

On Monday, the UK's coronavirus alert level moved back to Level Four, which means transmission is "high or rising exponentially".

There are five levels altogether, so we are not at the highest yet.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Coronavirus: What is the R number?

An alert system was launched in May 2020 to help tell people how the country is dealing with the pandemic and how high the rate of infection is. The alert system has five levels, with five being the worst, meaning lots of people being infected, and one being the best, with no cases of coronavirus.

The government's top scientists warned that the growing number of coronavirus cases in the UK "is all of our problem", and that "the next six months need to be taken very seriously".

Sir Patrick Valance (left) and Professor Chris Whitty (right) are the UK's top public health officialsPA wire
Sir Patrick Valance (left) and Professor Chris Whitty (right) are the UK's top public health officials
UK-wide

Further restrictions will also be announced in Scotland on Tuesday, while restrictions on households mixing indoors will be extended to all of Northern Ireland. Also from 6pm on Tuesday, four more counties in south Wales will face new measures, including a curfew for pubs and bars.

Nicola SturgeonPA Media
Nicola Sturgeon is preparing to address the Scottish parliament

Scottish First minister Nicola Sturgeon, along with her counterparts in Wales and Northern Ireland, is due to take part in a meeting with Boris Johnson on Tuesday morning. She will then meet her team of ministers before announcing her plans to the Scottish Parliament in the afternoon.

She said coronavirus was spreading in the country again and "further and urgent action" was needed to stop the increase.

Bad news for fans
fansGetty Images
Some fans had been allowed back into stadiums in test cases

The government is also preparing to scrap their plans for a phased return of fans at sports venues from 1 October. This month, there has already been a review of these plans and pilot events were restricted to 1000 spectators.

On Monday, over 100 sports bodies have wrote to the Prime Minister Boris to ask for emergency funding, warning there would be "a lost generation of activity" because of coronavirus.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: How to wash your hands

More like this

shoppers in Camden

Coronavirus: Rise in cases is ‘all of our problem’

May 18, 2020 - Children abide by a traffic light system for social distancing when washing their hands at Kempsey Primary School in Worcester. Nursery and primary pupils could return to classes from June 1 following the announcement of plans for a phased reopening of schools.

Coronavirus: Studies look at how it spreads in schools

Tube station social distancing sign

Coronavirus: Tighter rules considered for England

Your Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • What if school closes 😟☹️

  • I hope it’s still safe to go to school! It’s my last year of primary so I don’t want to miss any! But I’ve already missed so much!

  • Well, we knew it was coming

  • This is bad, I didn’t expect the coronavirus would go up to level 4 I hope it doesn’t go to level 5...🤞

  • Oh no

  • This seems fair 😄 xx

Top Stories

Quokka smiling

Do cute animals make you feel less stressed?

comments
2
children-with-signs

Fridays for Future school climate strikes to restart

comments
4
Austin with his pet dog

'I'd like everyone to wear a see-through mask'

comments
4
Newsround Home