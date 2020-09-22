Ellen DeGeneres addresses allegations of bullying on new season

Getty Images The new series of the Ellen DeGeneres show began on Monday

Ellen DeGeneres has addressed the allegations of poor treatment towards the staff who work on her show, in the first programme of her new series.

Ellen opened the new series of her talk show with an apology, and admitted that "things happened here that never should have happened.

"I take this very seriously and I want to say I'm so sorry to the people it affected," she said.

Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres played Dory in Finding Nemo

Former employees described the work environment as "toxic" and Warner Bros, which oversees the show, carried out an investigation following the allegations.

Its findings revealed "some deficiencies related to the show's day-to-day management" and the entertainment company said it will be making some changes to staffing. Three show producers were recently fired.

She opened the show on Monday saying "If you're watching because you love me, thank you. If you're watching because you don't love me, welcome."

"Today we are starting a new chapter... If I've ever let someone down, if I've ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that." Ellen DeGeneres

Getty Images The Ellen Show has been running for 17 years

The allegations made against the Ellen Show included junior members of the team being treated badly by senior staff.

Some Ellen Show employees said they were harassed or assaulted while at work. Instances of racism, intimidation and staff being wrongfully fired from their jobs were also alleged to have taken place on the show's set.

The show has won over 60 Emmy Awards since it first aired in 2003.