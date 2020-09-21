Coronavirus: One in 20 school pupils back at home

Around one in 20 children in England are out of school because of issues linked to the pandemic and lockdown, according to the the Children's Commissioner.

But Anne Longfield, the Children's Commissioner whose job it is to look after the rights and welfare of children, pointed out that the number of pupils sent home due to an actual positive Covid-19 case was very small.

She says lots of children who aren't in school don't have symptoms themselves, but are in year groups with children who might have them.

The Commissioner wants the government to get Covid tests to schools quickly to limit the disruption to children's learning.