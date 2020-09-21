play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 11:09
image

Tour de France 2020: Tadej Pogacar is the youngest winner in 110 years

Tadej Pogacar has shocked everyone with his achievement, including himself! Find out why.
Tadej Pogacar is the youngest Tour de France winner in 112 years, aged 21. He actually turned 22 on the very next day! Believe it or not he is just one year younger than the 2019 winner, Egan Bernal, who was only 22 when he won! The average age of Tour winners is 28 years old.
tadej-pogacr-on-the-winners-podiumGetty Images
Pogacar is not only the youngest winner in over 100 years but he is also the first person from Slovenia to ever win the Tour de France. He won three of the four jerseys on offer - the yellow jersey for overall winner, the polka dot 'king of the mountains' jersey AND the white jersey marking out the best young rider. That makes him only the second cyclist to win three jerseys in one Tour de France.
tadej-pogacarGetty Images
Pogacar rode into Paris on Sunday as the first man in more than 60 years to pedal in the yellow jersey for the first time on the final day of a Tour - having never worn it before during the three-week race!
tadej-pogacarGetty Images
“I think I’m dreaming, I don’t know what to say.” Tadej couldn't believe he had won, but he did by 81 seconds! He took the lead in the famous race on the penultimate day, after an epic time trial up the French mountain La Planche des Belles Filles. During a time trial each rider takes turns to cycle by themselves on the same route, against the clock - the fastest wins.
tadej-pogacr-on-the-winners-podiumGetty Images
Henri Cornet is still the youngest ever winner of The Tour de France, he won at 20 years old in 1908! But he actually came in fifth in the race - he was awarded the title after the top four finishers were disqualified!
henri-cornetGetty Images

More like this

tour de france

Tour De France 2020: Everything you need to know

Andria Zafirakou

World Teachers' Day: Send us a video message for your teachers!

wizard-riding-a-hippogriff.

Harry Potter: New game Hogwarts: Legacy revealed - What's it all about?

Top Stories

children-going-to-school-in-masks

Coronavirus sees one in 20 pupils back home

comments
2
globe-in-hands

'Biggest climate event of 2020' opens in New York

comments
Trash plastic bag

Should people have their litter posted back to them?

comments
19
Newsround Home