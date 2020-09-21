Tour de France 2020: Tadej Pogacar is the youngest winner in 110 years
Tadej Pogacar has shocked everyone with his achievement, including himself! Find out why.
Tadej Pogacar is the youngest Tour de France winner in 112 years, aged 21. He actually turned 22 on the very next day! Believe it or not he is just one year younger than the 2019 winner, Egan Bernal, who was only 22 when he won! The average age of Tour winners is 28 years old.
Pogacar is not only the youngest winner in over 100 years but he is also the first person from Slovenia to ever win the Tour de France. He won three of the four jerseys on offer - the yellow jersey for overall winner, the polka dot 'king of the mountains' jersey AND the white jersey marking out the best young rider. That makes him only the second cyclist to win three jerseys in one Tour de France.
Pogacar rode into Paris on Sunday as the first man in more than 60 years to pedal in the yellow jersey for the first time on the final day of a Tour - having never worn it before during the three-week race!
“I think I’m dreaming, I don’t know what to say.” Tadej couldn't believe he had won, but he did by 81 seconds! He took the lead in the famous race on the penultimate day, after an epic time trial up the French mountain La Planche des Belles Filles. During a time trial each rider takes turns to cycle by themselves on the same route, against the clock - the fastest wins.
Henri Cornet is still the youngest ever winner of The Tour de France, he won at 20 years old in 1908! But he actually came in fifth in the race - he was awarded the title after the top four finishers were disqualified!