Alex Scott: I’ve worked so hard to be where I am and won't let online negativity get me down

Alex Scott isn't just all about football "I love fashion and music and I love going to my mum's in east London for a roast dinner."

Former England footballer Alex Scott has spoken about her determination to not let trolls who say negative things online get to her.

The ex-Arsenal player recently received racial abuse on social media after she was suggested as a possible future presenter of to the TV show A Question of Sport.

"At first, I thought no one liked me on TV as there was a whole lot of negativity online," Scott said, but she also added that she tries not to let them affect her: "I don't want to let that small percentage stop me or get me down when I've worked so hard to be where I am."

But the former Strictly star says she really values the support her fans give her and, while at the centre of the argument, took to social media to thank them.

Getty Images Alex after scoring the winning goal for Arsenal in the 2007 UEFA Women's Super League

Alex knows all about hard work and staying focused.

She made over 140 appearances for the England women's team and even scored the winning goal in the 2007 UEFA Women's Cup final.

"The love and support shown to me yesterday has me smiling through the weekend #thankyou. I am going to #KeepOnKeepingOn like always!" Alex Scott

She made the move to TV broadcasting whilst still playing professionally and even earned a degree in sports writing and broadcasting!

In 2017 she retired from football to focus on her new career in TV.

2018 saw another career high when she became the first female pundit on Sky Sport's Super Sunday show.

Alex and her partner, Neil Jones came fifth on Strictly Come Dancing

Alex's fancy footwork was on show again, when she took to the dance floor for the 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing. Her and partner Neil Jones came fifth.

"I can put on a dress but also the next day put on my football boots; and that should be celebrated," the Londoner said.

She added: "I'm so proud of my career but, as Strictly showed, there can be so many parts to a person, and I'm no different."