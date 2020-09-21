Coronavirus: 1 in 20 pupils at home due to lockdown

Getty Images

Around one in 20 (5%) children in England are out of school due to issues linked to the pandemic and lockdown, according to the the Children's Commissioner .

There are about 8 million pupils who go to school in England so 5% is about 400,000 children.

But Anne Longfield, the Children's Commissioner pointed out that the number of pupils sent home due to an actual positive Covid-19 case was very small.

As many children are in bubbles at school, one child testing positive can led to hundreds of children having to self-isolate at home as a precaution.

She said: "A lot of the children that aren't in school don't have symptoms themselves, but are in year groups with children who might."

But getting Covid tests to schools quickly was a test the government could not afford to fail, she added.

Quoting official figures, she added: "We know that 10% of children are away from the classroom... (but) we think 5% of children are out of the classroom on average on a regular day - outside of the pandemic."

Some children have not been going to school because they are vulnerable or need extra educational or emotional support.

Ms Longfield told the BBC that the number of children back in school was good, thanks to the heroic efforts of teachers and school staff and said the number of schools forced to close due to an outbreak, or having to send pupils or class groups home, was still very small, she said.

Testing troubles

Testing for the coronavirus is becoming harder as the there are more people are being tested and tests are becoming harder to access.

Ms Longfield has addressed these issues after a survey and comments by the The National Association of Head Teachers suggested schools were having a really hard time with tests.

Paul Whiteman, the head of the Teachers group NATH said: "Tests for Covid-19 need to be readily available for everyone so that pupils and staff who get negative results can get back into school quickly. But... chaos is being caused by the inability of staff and families to successfully get tested when they display symptoms.

"This means schools are struggling with staffing, have children missing school, and ultimately that children's education is being needlessly disrupted."

Coughs and colds

Suspected COVID cases are expected to rise in the winter months when the usual common colds. coughs and flu kick in.

Anne Longfield spoke of how difficult it will become for teachers, parents and pupils to tell the difference between the common illnesses and coronavirus, if the testing situation doesn't improve.

"A lot of problems come because teachers are showing symptoms and therefore need to be tested and this affects the schools, especially small ones, because there comes a point when you can't run a school because there aren't enough staff."

