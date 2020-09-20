Minecraft: MC Championship opens up to fans to play against YouTubers

Noxcrew

A big Minecraft competition has opened up to fans to battle it out with some of the world's top YouTubers.

MC Championship is a monthly Minecraft competition organised by Noxcrew and Scott Major (AKA Dangthatsalongname) and it's been racking up tens of thousands of viewers on streaming platforms.

The competition sees 40 streamers go head to head in a series of team-based mini-games to decide who will be the champion.

This month however, the competition has opened up to the fans to join in, with two out of the usual ten teams open for anyone to take part.

MC Championship 10 will take place on 26 September with streamers like LDShadowlady, WilburSoot and CaptainSparklez going head-to-head.

Take a look below to find out more and see who's competing...

Who's in the teams?

Twitter/MC Championship/Noxcrew

Ten teams of four will compete in the tournament, with two of those teams being made up of fans.

Here is a list of all the YouTuber teams taking part:

Red Rabbits: DREAM, GEORGENOTFOUND, SOLIDARITY, and CPTPUFFY

Orange Ocelots: PETEZAHHUTT, SMALLISHBEANS, FALSESYMMETRY, and CUBFAN135

Yellow Yaks: KRINIOS, TAPL, KING_BURREN, and MICHAELMCCHILL

Lime Llamas: TECHNOBLADE, PH1LZA, NIHAACHU, and THE_ERET

Green Guardians: QUIG, DANGTHATSALONGNAME, SHUBBLE, and LDSHADOWLADY

Cyan Creepers: SAPNAP, CAPTAINSPARKLEZ, KARACORVUS, and SYLVEE

Aqua Axolotls: TOMMYINNIT, TUBBO, WILBURSOOT, and POKIMANE

Blue Bats: VIXELLA, KRYTICZEUZ, DRGLUON, and JAMESTURNER

The Purple Pandas and Pink Parrots will be fan teams - which will be announced soon.

How does it work?

Noxcrew

In each event, ten teams go head-to head to compete in a variety of eight mini-games, each designed to test different skills, such as parkour, survival, combat and teamwork.

During the mini-games teams can win coins, and at the end of the event, the top two teams with the most coins will go up against each other in a final game called Dodgebolt.

The winners of the final duel are crowned champions and ascend to the Walk of Fame.

In the previous championship Team Blue Bats emerged victorious, but a new event means new chances for streamers and fans to take the crown.

Who do you think will win? Let us know below!