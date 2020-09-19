play
Watch Newsround

All aboard the flight to nowhere: Where did it go?

Last updated at 07:13
comments
View Comments (5)
plane-in-the-pink-skyGetty Images

Ever heard the saying 'it's about the journey not the destination' ?

Well one airline took that literally, and have been selling seats for flights going...nowhere.

On October 10 2020, a Qantas flight will leave Sydney and take a 7-hour round trip in the sky.

It seems people loved the idea too as seats on Qantas airlines flights, sold out in 10 minutes.

The 134 passengers have been promised they will see all of Australia's famous landmarks, the great barrier reef, some outback and will even have in-flight celebrity host and entertainment.

qantas-dream-linerGetty Images
This is a dreamliner

Flights to nowhere are like sight seeing tours - just in the air.

Since coronavirus lots of countries put restrictions on international flights which meant lots of people couldn't go on holidays aboard.

The aeroplane being used is a dreamliner and is known for its big windows - so it should be perfect for sightseeing.

hello-kitty-on-a-planeGetty Images

Qantas aren't the only airline flying nowhere.

On September 19 a scenic flight is due to depart Taipei Airport, offering 120 Taiwanese tourists the opportunity to view South Korea's Jeju island from the sky.

With an in-flight quiz and local food too.

In August an airline in Taiwan hosted a flight to no-where on its Hello Kitty-themed A330 Dream jet.

woman-holding-childs-handGetty Images

What do you think?

Would you board a flight to nowhere?

Are you missing flying?

Do you think it's okay to just go on a flight to sight see? Would you do it?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

More like this

flying-a-plane.
play
1:55

Meet the kids who are learning to fly in new government project

a plane flies into the sunset
play
1:29

The Big Question: How do planes fly?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Sad you don’t land after that journey but it’s a great idea!

  • oooh! interesting!

  • I’d go on it, but without coronavirus! Loads of people in a capsule, with social distancing impossible, would almost definitely spread COVID-19.
    🦔🥑Hedgehog 🥑🦔

  • That is so cool I want to do it

  • It’s sound pretty cool!
    First comment!

Top Stories

Donald Trump in front of TikTok sign and American and Chinese flags.

TikTok downloads to be blocked in US from Sunday

comments
31
Fiji graphic

What is life like on the climate change frontline?

comments
16
girl-counting-coins

No new 2p and £2 coins for the next 10 years

comments
6
Newsround Home