All aboard the flight to nowhere: Where did it go?

Ever heard the saying 'it's about the journey not the destination' ?

Well one airline took that literally, and have been selling seats for flights going...nowhere.

On October 10 2020, a Qantas flight will leave Sydney and take a 7-hour round trip in the sky.

It seems people loved the idea too as seats on Qantas airlines flights, sold out in 10 minutes.

The 134 passengers have been promised they will see all of Australia's famous landmarks, the great barrier reef, some outback and will even have in-flight celebrity host and entertainment.

Flights to nowhere are like sight seeing tours - just in the air.

Since coronavirus lots of countries put restrictions on international flights which meant lots of people couldn't go on holidays aboard.

The aeroplane being used is a dreamliner and is known for its big windows - so it should be perfect for sightseeing.

Qantas aren't the only airline flying nowhere.

On September 19 a scenic flight is due to depart Taipei Airport, offering 120 Taiwanese tourists the opportunity to view South Korea's Jeju island from the sky.

With an in-flight quiz and local food too.

In August an airline in Taiwan hosted a flight to no-where on its Hello Kitty-themed A330 Dream jet.

