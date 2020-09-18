TikTok downloads to be blocked in US from Sunday

Reuters and Getty

From Sunday people living in the US won't be able to download TikTok.

It follows an executive order from President Donald Trump, forcing US app stores such as Apple and Google to remove TikTok and another app called WeChat.

TikTok users will be able to continue to use the app if they have it installed already, but it will not be updated, and any existing users won't be able to re-download it if they delete it.

TikTok has 100 million users in the US and the country is also home to one of its biggest stars, Charli D'Amelio, who has 87 million followers.

However, the app is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance and Donald Trump has described TikTok along with WeChat, which is also Chinese owned, as a 'threat'.

US officials and politicians have said they are concerned that users' personal data, collected by ByteDance via TikTok, may end up being passed to the Chinese government.

A statement from the US Commerce Department said:

"The Chinese Communist Party has demonstrated the means and motives to use these apps to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and the economy of the US.

"While the threats posed by WeChat and TikTok are not identical, they are similar. Each collects vast swaths of data from users, including network activity, location data, and browsing and search histories."

It comes after it was revealed in June that more than 50 apps, including TikTok, were found to be recording the text that users have been copying and pasting on Apple iPhones and other devices.

The app was also banned in India recently, along with 58 other apps, with the Indian government claiming it is a threat to the country's national security.

However, TikTok has said it would never share user information with Chinese authorities.

Under President Trump's executive orders, new laws meant companies in the US could no longer work with TikTok and WeChat.

However TikTok owner, ByteDance has until the 12 November to sell its US operations to another company.

ByteDance is currently in talks with US technology firm Oracle and others to create a new company in the US, called TikTok Global, with the aim to address the concerns over users' data on the app.

President Donald Trump could withdraw the ban before Sunday if negotiations between the two companies are successful, but any deal would need approval from the government in the US and China.

The US ban does not apply to TikTok outside of the US, so people in the UK will be able to download and update the app as normal.