CHAT: The world's first happiness museum is open but what makes you happy?

@thehappinessmuseum

A museum dedicated to sharing the science of happiness has opened in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Happiness Research Institute opened the museum in July 2020.

The mission statement of the museum is to:

"inform decision-makers of the causes and effects of human happiness, make subjective well-being part of the public policy debate, and improve [the] overall quality of life for citizens across the world."

"We thought, why don't we create a place where people can experience happiness from different perspectives and give them an exhibition where they can become a little bit wiser around some of the questions we try to solve?" Meik Wiking , CEO of The Happiness Institute

Getty Images

"People often think of the The Happiness Research Institute as a magical land.

"When in reality it was just an office and that's where the idea to have a place all about understanding happiness came from" CEO Meik Wiking said:

@thehappinessmuseum Meik Wiking says that happiness has been viewed differently across history

The museum has pieces from all over the world which inspire happiness.

It also looks at how what 'happiness' means has changed throughout history and how people from different culture define happiness.

Meik Wiking said: "We might be Danish or Mexican or American or Chinese, but we are first and foremost people. It's the same things that drive happiness no matter where we're from, and I hope that people will see that in the exhibition."

Getty Images

Your comments

But what makes you happy and why? Perhaps it is doing your favourite sport, hanging out with friends or family, playing an instrument or cooking?

Whatever makes you happy we want you to tell us in the comments below!