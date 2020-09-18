AJ and Curtis Pritchard dance routine beamed into sky

David Parry/PA Wire

A video of brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard dancing together has appeared in the sky.

The dancing duo were taking part in a dance challenge on social media.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star and The Greatest Dancer presenter had their holograms projected into the sky above central London.

They added: "Being beamed up into the sky by O2 was incredible and definitely something we will never forget."

The brothers were doing it to launch a competition.

We have all relied on tech to keep us connected the last few months and part of this has seen an explosion in people dancing, and we've absolutely loved seeing the results. AJ and Curtis Pritchard

Getty Images

At the event the brothers spoke about Strictly Come Dancing, where AJ used to be a professional dancer. They said: "It's going to be exciting obviously the all girl couple for the first time so I can't wait."

AJ added that Jamie Laing "was very quick at picking things up, so I think Jamie is going to have fun."