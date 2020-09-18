No new 2p and £2 coins will be made in the next 10 years

The Royal Mint - the company which makes coins for the UK - has said it's not expecting to make any new 2p or £2 coins in the next 10 years.
Loads remain in storage because demand for them has dropped. The number of £2 coins is 26 times over its target!
The lack of demand is being put down to more people using contactless card payments.
The issue has been highlighted in a report on the future of cash by the National Audit Office (NAO).
It's hoped that if the Royal Mint slows down the production of the coins, the extra ones will have to be used.
Over the last ten years the amount of coins being made has reduced by almost two thirds (65%).
Some people also think that the current coronavirus pandemic has added to the problem as fewer people want to be touching money - which previous research has shown can get really dirty.
Ten years ago six out of 10 payments were made using cash. Now it's less than three.
So it's got us thinking - if no one were using coins or banknotes, would you miss them? Let us know by voting and commenting below.
