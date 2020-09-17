Christmas: Would you go to a drive-in pantomime?

Horrible Histories/Birmingham Stage Company

With some Christmas pantomimes already being cancelled this year, how would you feel about swapping the theatre for a...car?

The Birmingham Stage Company has said it will be touring the UK, performing a socially-distanced drive-in panto.

The audience will watch the show from their cars (parked over two metres apart from each other!) and listen to it using their radio.

What do you think to the idea? Let us know by voting and commenting below.

The drive-in panto is called 'Horrible Christmas', and is inspired by the series of Horrible Histories books by Terry Deary.

It follows the story of a young boy trying to save Christmas, but will also look into some of the history behind the festive season.

With social-distancing measures still in place and theatres closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, the arts industry has had to think of new ways to perform plays and shows.

Some theatre companies are doing smaller socially distanced shows.

What do you think? Would you want to go to drive-in pantomime? Or are you still hoping you might be able to see one in a theatre? Let us know in the comments.