40-foot long T-rex skeleton called Stan for sale in New York

Getty Images Tyrannosaurus-rex means 'king of the tyrant lizards'

A skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus-rex called Stan is up for sale in New York.

The skeleton is 40-foot (12m) long and is said to be one of the most well-preserved T-rex specimens ever found.

It will be auctioned next month in New York, and is expected to set records for a sale of its kind.

Stan was discovered in 1987 in Buffalo, South Dakota. It took over three years to excavate his skeleton of 188 bones, as well as reconstruct it.

Since then, Stan has been exhibited in Dakota's Black Hills Geological Research Institute. He has been used to make replicas for dozens of museums who wanted their own T-rex model.

Stan was named after the amateur palaeontologist who discovered him.

Getty Images Stan's head is so heavy that a replica is on top of the skeleton, with the real one presented alongside.

Researchers believe Stan died around 60 million years ago when he was 20 years old.

Scientists think that T-rex usually lived around 28 years, and some studies have found that they went through growth spurts in their teenage years.

Only around 50 T-rex skeletons have been discovered since the first one was uncovered in 1902.

James Hyslop is an auctioneer Christie's, where Stan will be auctioned. He said: "There aren't very many very good complete skeletons in there.

"It is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire a T-Rex as complete as this. Any natural history museum would consider him the crown of their collection," he said.

How much will Stan cost?

The auction for Stan will take place on 6 October in New York and bids are expected to go from $6 million to $8 million.

Back in October 1997, a T-rex called Sue sold for $8.4 million.

Stan may well be sold for more than that, which will break the record for a T-rex skeleton sale!

He will be on display in a window at Christie's headquarters in New York City from Wednesday until October 21.