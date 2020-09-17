Coronavirus: New rules for parts of England and Wales

Getty Images Rhondda Cynon Taf has seen a "rapid" rise in cases of coronavirus

A second county in Wales is going to have tougher lockdown rules.

The new restrictions will be in place for the 240,000 people who live in Rhondda Cynon Taf after Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said there had been a "rapid" rise in coronavirus cases there.

The local lockdown will come into force from 6pm on Thursday.

It will mean restaurants and pubs there will have to shut by 11pm every day, and from 6pm every day, people will not be able to enter or leave the area without a reasonable excuse, for example travel for work or education.

People will also be banned from meeting up with other households - people they don't live with - indoors.

Elsewhere, stricter rules are also expected to be brought in for the north-east of England.

They will affect the nearly two million people living in areas including Newcastle, Gateshead, North and South Tyneside, County Durham and Northumberland.

Full details are yet to be announced, but the leader of Newcastle City Council has said it is "not a full lockdown".

The changes could include restrictions on households mixing, more limits on people using public transport, and pubs closing earlier,

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week that being tough now is a way to make sure the country is able to enjoy Christmas.

He also said the government is promising hundreds of millions of plans to help protect care homes from coronavirus in the winter.