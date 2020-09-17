Storm Sally: 550,000 people left without electricity in Florida

Getty Images The storm has pushed sea water into coastal areas

A tropical storm called Sally has left over half a million people in Florida and Alabama in America without electricity.

Sally, a category two hurricane, hit Pensacola in Florida badly, with part of a bridge falling down.

The storm brought four months of rain in four hours, with wind speeds reaching 105mph.

Hundreds of people have been rescued from flooded areas. One family of four was rescued from a tree.

On Thursday, 200 national guard members will arrive to help with rescue efforts. There will also be a three-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in the area to try and help keep people safe.

Getty Images Fire fighters have been rescuing people in flooded areas

Coast guard helicopters have also been flying through the worst-affected areas.

One person has died and another is missing in Alabama.

In addition to Sally, there are four other tropical cyclones - Paulette, Rene, Teddy and Vicky - swirling in the Atlantic Ocean basin.

If only one more storm is officially named - Wilfred has already been chosen - meteorologists will run out of preselected names for the rest of the year.

They will then begin naming new storms after the Greek alphabet.