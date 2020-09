Rosh Hashanah is a special festival which celebrates Jewish New Year. It literally means 'head of the year'.

The festival lasts for two days and this year it starts on Friday 18 September.

However this year it will be different because of the coronavirus and social distancing rules across the UK which mean big get-togethers can't take place.

Maite and Gali tell us all about how they will be celebrating at home with their family.