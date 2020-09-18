Why are there so many spiders around at the moment?

Getty Images You've probably seen a few more of these guys in your house recently!

Are you seeing a few more spiders around at the moment? Don't worry! It's completely normal.

The combination of warm and wet weather this summer means there have been more insects for spiders to eat.

It's also their mating season. At this time of year the majority of eight-legged critters we see are actually male spiders.

They move into our houses because they are looking for female spiders which normally stay indoors waiting for them.

Spiders also often head indoors at this time of year as we say bye to summer and hello to colder weather.

Getty Images

Whether you love them or you hate them - spiders are pretty cool creatures!

But if you're not keen on them, it might be a good idea to tidy your bedroom! Spiders love mess, like a pile of clothes or bags.

Keeping your windows and doors closed will also make sure spiders can't get in as much - but nothing will get rid of them altogether. They will always find a way to get inside.

Professor Adam Hart has done some research into house spiders.

He said: "The females can be seen on webs in garages and windowsills, while the males wander around looking for chances to mate.

"And of course our houses are nice places for them to come and do that."

And even though some of you might not be convinced, spiders can be a really good thing. Trust us.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Why lots of spiders aren't a bad thing

Thankfully if you're not a fan of spiders, their mating season doesn't last too long.

It normally starts in the first couple of weeks of September and ends by the first week of October.

If you can't wait until then, there are lots of suggestions for getting rid of spiders including putting conkers or ostrich eggs in the corner of a room!

Turning off your lights is another way to make sure fewer spiders come into your house. The light itself does not attract spiders, but it does attract other insects which spiders like to eat. So turning them off when you can means fewer insects and fewer spiders - a double win!

Some people also spray vinegar in corners of rooms to ward off spiders, but that might not smell very nice!

House spiders like be indoors

Have you seen more spiders around? Let us know in the comments.