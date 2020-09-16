TikTok's Charli D'Amelio joins rival app Triller

Getty Images

Charli D'Amelio is TikTok's most popular creator with 87 million followers, and she's now set to extend her influencer status even more by joining rival app Triller.

She hasn't signed an exclusive deal though which means she'll still carry on creating content for TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, where she earns sponsorship through deals with various brands.

Her sister Dixie, dad Marc and mum Heidi have also signed up to Triller, and say they're looking forward to sharing "exciting and unique content".

Triller isn't as well known or as popular as TiKTok - with around 65 million active users and 250 million times worldwide downloads, compared to TikTok's claim of 800 million users, and more then 2 billion downloads.

But since countries like India have banned TikTok - which accounted for more than 120 million of TikTok's users - and others like the US have threatened to, some users have been looking at what other similar platforms are out there.

TikTok megastar Josh Richards announced he was leaving the app due to security concerns and has since joined Triller as their chief strategy officer and investor.

Triller and other similar platforms

Who owns it: It was set up in 2015 (two years before TikTok) by Proxima Media and has celebrity investors like Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg.

Minimum age: 12

How many users: Around 65 million active users and 250 million times worldwide downloads

How is it different: Triller can be used for dancing, lip-syncing, and comedy - just like TikTok - but it simplifies the editing process using AI technology and is linked more closely with the music industry.

Triller says it "isn't looking to be a TikTok clone" and sees itself as more "the adult version", saying "We look at [TikTok] like a stepping stone to Triller."

Who owns it: Dom Hofmann

Minimum age: 13 for YouTube

How many users: It launched in January 2020 so is building a user base but the company says there were 1.3 million downloads in the first week.

How is it different: It's been developed by the same creators as Vine (an app that was sold to Twitter and then shutdown), and lets users create six-second long videos that loop.

As TikTok allows for much longer videos of 15-60 seconds, Byte has its own user base of people interested in ultra-short videos including many former Vine stars.

YouTube Shorts

Who owns it: YouTube

Minimum age: 13 for YouTube

How many users: A beta version of the app was released on 15 September 2020, which is being tested in India.

How is it different: YouTube Shorts will limit videos to 15 seconds, and has tools similar to TikTok, giving users the option to record music and access to a library of songs, and string multiple video clips together.

Funimate

Who owns it: Oguz Bici and Kemal Ugur, based in California

Minimum age: 13

How many users: 40 million users worldwide

How is it different: Allows users to create any style of music video they want, with 20 video effects including slow-motion and loops. A huge music library and sound effects makes it popular for lip-syncing videos.