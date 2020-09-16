Barbados plans to remove the Queen as head of state

Getty Images

Barbados has announced its plans to become a republic and remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state.

The Caribbean island is a former British colony, which gained independence in 1966.

But Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley said people there now want a Barbadian head of state.

"The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," a speech written by Ms Mottley said.

Getty Images/ Hulton Royals Collection The Queen and Prince Philip driving through Barbados waving to the crowds in 1966

"This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving." The speech added.

The government there want this to be done in time for the 55th anniversary of their independence from Britain, in November 2021.

Buckingham Palace said that it was a matter for the government and people of Barbados.

Getty Images The plans were announced in a speech written by Prime Minister Mia Mottley

The British Empire

The British Empire was made up of Britain the 'mother country', and the colonies - countries ruled to some degree by and from Britain.

In the 16th century Britain began to establish overseas colonies. By 1783, Britain had a large empire with colonies in America and the West Indies.

The British Empire was the biggest empire in history and at one point Britain was in control of almost one quarter of the world.

Although the British Empire brought lots of changes to the lives of many people including medicines and education it also did many bad things.

The empire took many resources from the countries it controlled and made money from slavery.

As nations became independent from the empire, the Commonwealth was started.

The Commonwealth

The Commonwealth is a collection of 54 countries that are linked in some way to Great Britain, all apart from Mozambique.

The Queen is head of the Commonwealth, but also the head of state for six of the countries within it.

Almost one in every three people in the world live in the Commonwealth, and it is made up of people of all faiths, races, languages, cultures and traditions.

All members have signed up to a set of values including democracy, gender equality and international peace and security.

Barbados key facts: Barbados is an island in the Caribbean

Its capital is Bridgetown

The island gained its independence from Britain in 1966

Queen Elizabeth remains its constitutional monarch

Barbados once relied heavily on selling sugar to other countries for its economy, but it now makes lots of money through tourism and finance

Its prime minister is Mia Mottley, she was elected in 2018 and is the first woman to hold the post

Popstar Rihanna was born there

Wolfgang Kaehler/ Getty Images Barbados is famous for its beautiful beaches and reefs. The island is one of the most popular tourist choices in the Caribbean

Have any other Caribbean countries become republics?

Barbados would not be the first former British colony in the Caribbean to become a republic.

Guyana made the decision to remove the Queen as head of state in 1970.

Trinidad and Tobago followed in 1976 and Dominica in 1978.

All three countries stayed within the Commonwealth.