UN: 'Eight ways to help save nature'

The United Nations (UN) has given a new warning that action is needed now to protect the natural world.

It comes after the conservation charity WWF said nature is being destroyed at a rate never seen before.

But the UN's latest report says we can slow down and even reverse losses to nature if changes are made.

It has also given eight suggestions for improvements that it wants people and governments to think about.

BBC Science Correspondent, Victoria Gill, looks at the UN's goals.