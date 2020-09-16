Millions of families in England don't have access to gardens or parks

Getty Images Research shows that lots of children in England don't have green space near to where they live.

One in five people in England doesn't have a garden, public park or open fields near to where they live.

The research from Friends of the Earth and the People's Postcode Lottery shows there is inequality between communities, with children from poorer families and those from black, Asian or minority ethnic background (BAME) communities more likely to live in urban neighbourhoods without any nearby green spaces.

The study ranked places to live that have the best access to green spaces compared to those with the least access to green spaces. It found that 11 million people or 1,257 neighbourhoods fell into the most deprived category.

Friends of the Earth says it wants the Government to invest £4 billion a year to boost green space in the most deprived neighbourhoods as part of a green recovery from coronavirus.

Nature campaigner for Friends of the Earth, Paul de Zylva said: "For many of us, lockdown exposed how critical quality outdoor space and nature is for our health and wellbeing.

"But our research shows just how much of a distant reality that is for millions of people across England who live in nature-deprived neighbourhoods.

"Everyone has the right to live in a healthy environment," he said.

A separate survey by The Ramblers organisation found that while the pandemic had increased the importance of local parks for people, over 40% of those surveyed do not have green space within a five minutes' walk, while that percentage rises to over half for families from BAME communities.

Gemma Cantelo, from The Ramblers, said the importance of green space during the pandemic means change is needed now and in the future:

"People want to visit green spaces on their doorstep where they can be active and enjoy the benefits of connecting with nature.

"Our towns and cities should be designed to make this a reality."

The UK government has promised to enhance green spaces as part of its Environment Bill, which will set out targets designed to improve the environment that have to be followed by law.

However, the Fields in Trust organisation warned earlier this year that 20,000 football pitches worth of green areas could be built on over the next 20 years.