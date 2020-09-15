John Boyega resigns from role after Jo Malone replaced him in Chinese ad

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Spot the difference: John Boyega advert and the Chinese version

John Boyega has quit his role as the global ambassador of Jo Malone, after the fragrance company replaced him in advert in China.

The original advert directed by Boyega showed the Star Wars actor hanging out with friends and family in Peckham in London, where he grew up.

However, the ad was completely re-shot for the Chinese market replacing Boyega with a Chinese actor and not featuring anyone who is black.

The company which is owned by Estee Lauder, has since removed the advert from its campaign in China, saying: "We deeply apologise for what, on our end, was a mistake".

John Boyega / Twitter

However, Boyega has said Jo Malone was "wrong" to have used another actor "without my consent or prior notice".

Writing on Twitter, the British star said while he accepted that companies would use different representatives around the world, "dismissively trading out one's culture this way is not something I can condone".

"The film celebrated my personal story - showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family," he added.

"It's back to back but I assure you this will be dealt with swiftly. I don't have time for nonsense. We press on and strong. Stay blessed people."

Disney John Boyega's image was reduced in size for the Force Awakens poster in China

It's not the first time that projects associated with Boyega have been altered for the Chinese market.

In 2016 the Disney poster for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in China featured a much smaller image of Boyega's character Finn.

Earlier this month, the actor called for an end to black actors being "pushed to the side" by film companies and spoke out for equality during the Black Lives Matter protests in the UK.