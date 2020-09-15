play
Watch Newsround

John Boyega resigns from role after Jo Malone replaced him in Chinese ad

Last updated at 15:32
comments
View Comments (6)
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Spot the difference: John Boyega advert and the Chinese version

John Boyega has quit his role as the global ambassador of Jo Malone, after the fragrance company replaced him in advert in China.

The original advert directed by Boyega showed the Star Wars actor hanging out with friends and family in Peckham in London, where he grew up.

However, the ad was completely re-shot for the Chinese market replacing Boyega with a Chinese actor and not featuring anyone who is black.

The company which is owned by Estee Lauder, has since removed the advert from its campaign in China, saying: "We deeply apologise for what, on our end, was a mistake".

Tweet.John Boyega / Twitter

However, Boyega has said Jo Malone was "wrong" to have used another actor "without my consent or prior notice".

Writing on Twitter, the British star said while he accepted that companies would use different representatives around the world, "dismissively trading out one's culture this way is not something I can condone".

"The film celebrated my personal story - showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family," he added.

"It's back to back but I assure you this will be dealt with swiftly. I don't have time for nonsense. We press on and strong. Stay blessed people."

Force Awakens poster.Disney
John Boyega's image was reduced in size for the Force Awakens poster in China

It's not the first time that projects associated with Boyega have been altered for the Chinese market.

In 2016 the Disney poster for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in China featured a much smaller image of Boyega's character Finn.

Earlier this month, the actor called for an end to black actors being "pushed to the side" by film companies and spoke out for equality during the Black Lives Matter protests in the UK.

More like this

The-Mandalorian-and-baby-Yoda.

Star Wars The Mandalorian season 2: Baby Yoda, Boba Fett and more

Star-Wars-Premiere
play
1:13

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Newsround speaks to the cast

Your Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • This is terrible

  • I feel so sad that racism is a thing
    Message from Newsround

    We're sorry to hear that you are going through a difficult time. It could really help to talk to someone about how you are feeling. You can confide in any trusted adult such as a parent, relative or teacher, but if there is no one you feel you can speak to, you can call Childline on 0800 11 11 - calls are free, confidential and won't show up on any bill. You can also visit the Childline website at childline.org.uk, and there is a free Childline app you can download called For Me.

    Do try to speak to someone as soon as possible. You might be surprised to find out how much better you feel when you share your feelings.

    Newsround

  • This is horrible

  • Racism needs to stop ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿

Top Stories

Bornean orangutan

‘It is not too late’ for world’s wildlife says UN

comments
7
girl doing martial arts

Have you started back at your after-school clubs?

comments
36
Sign for a corovirus test centre

Why are there problems with coronavirus testing in the UK?

comments
6
Newsround Home