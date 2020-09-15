TikTok star Addison Rae is to appear in film 'He's All That'

Getty Images

You've seen her dancing talent but now Addison Rae is set to show off her acting talents by becoming the first TikToker to star in a big Hollywood film.

The 19-year-old influencer will have the lead role in the film He's All That, produced by Miramax.

It's a remake of the film 1999 film She's All That, where a popular high school student sets out to transform a female student, seen as nerdy by her classmates, into one of the most popular girls in school.

That film was loosely based on the theme of My Fair Lady, set in 1912, where a professor tries to teach a cockney working-class girl how to convince people she is a member of high society.

But in Addison's version, the gender roles are reversed. Addison will playing an influencer who accepts a challenge to turn a 'nerdy' boy into prom king as revenge against her boyfriend.

She's already got a huge number of fans with around 60 million followers on TikTok, making her its second most followed creator behind Charli D'Amelio.