play
Watch Newsround

Rhino, lemur, and penguin looking for 'godparent' sponsor

Last updated at 13:49
comments
View Comments
rhino-at Buin-zoo.Reuters

It has been a difficult time for zoos around the world during the coronavirus pandemic, including in Chile where one zoo is urgently looking for 'godparents' for its animals.

But as you've probably guessed, they won't be taking their furry godchild on days out or buying them ice cream.

The godparents will be like sponsors, who adopt and help care for the cuddly, scaly or feathery creatures, by donating anything from £1 to £100.

Buin Zoo on the outskirts of the capital Santiago, is normally one of the city's top attractions but says it is struggling to stay afloat after a difficult year.

The zoo has released photos of Oliver the rhinoceros, King Julien the lemur, Chilly Willy the penguins and is hoping someone will come forward to support them and their friends.

The zoo hasn't had any visitors since March after the arrival of coronavirus and so needs money to be able on carry on feeding, housing and looking after the animals.

Things had already been tough even before the impact of coronavirus, with visitor numbers having fallen due protests in the city over last October.

The zoo will reopen at the end of September with new measures in place to keep people safe.

More like this

Red panda at Chester Zoo
play
1:38

Coronavirus: UK zoos at risk of closing down

zoo-animals.

Coronavirus: How are UK zoos managing in lockdown?

tiger-generic.

Dartmoor Zoo in Devon can carry on running for a while longer thanks to public donations

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Bornean orangutan

‘It is not too late’ for world’s wildlife says UN

comments
3
girl doing martial arts

Have you started back at your after-school clubs?

comments
24
Sign for a corovirus test centre

Why are there problems with coronavirus testing in the UK?

comments
2
Newsround Home