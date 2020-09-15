Rhino, lemur, and penguin looking for 'godparent' sponsor

Reuters

It has been a difficult time for zoos around the world during the coronavirus pandemic, including in Chile where one zoo is urgently looking for 'godparents' for its animals.

But as you've probably guessed, they won't be taking their furry godchild on days out or buying them ice cream.

The godparents will be like sponsors, who adopt and help care for the cuddly, scaly or feathery creatures, by donating anything from £1 to £100.

Buin Zoo on the outskirts of the capital Santiago, is normally one of the city's top attractions but says it is struggling to stay afloat after a difficult year.

The zoo has released photos of Oliver the rhinoceros, King Julien the lemur, Chilly Willy the penguins and is hoping someone will come forward to support them and their friends.

How many animals are there in the zoo? Buin Zoo is home to 2,500 animals from around the world, and they have massive appetites. Altogether the residents eat - Every week - 400 kilos of apples and 1,000 kilos of fish.

Every month - 2,500 kilos of meat.

Every year - 7,200 bales of oats and a plant called alfalfa.

The zoo hasn't had any visitors since March after the arrival of coronavirus and so needs money to be able on carry on feeding, housing and looking after the animals.

Things had already been tough even before the impact of coronavirus, with visitor numbers having fallen due protests in the city over last October.

The zoo will reopen at the end of September with new measures in place to keep people safe.