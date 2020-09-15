Great British Bake Off: The new series is back next week

Channel 4 The 2020 line-up of contestants has been revealed, with one fewer than the baker's dozen which competed last year.

The Great British Bake Off is back on TV in a week's time.

The 12 bakers were selected by April, but because of coronavirus, restrictions meant the filming schedule changed which is why the series begins a month later than usual this year.

Bake Off is normally filmed over three months, with lots of filming at weekends. But this year the producers asked contestants to take six weeks off work and stay at a secure filming location during that time.

"Everything was complicated, everything was different, but everybody wanted to do it," executive producer Kieran Smith told the Radio Times.

C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon (Left to right) Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding

Fun facts about the new series:

Matt Lucas will be replacing Sandi Toksvig as co-host of this season's Bake Off, who announced in January that she was leaving the show

Among the new contestants are a pantomime producer, a music teacher and a security guard

There is a new base for the show - Down Hall Hotel in Essex - which was home to the production team, bakers, hosts, judges, hotel staff and cleaners all together, with extra temporary accommodation set up in the car park!

Almost 10 million people watched the 2019 final of GBBO

The show might be added to Netflix at some point next year

The show will return to Channel 4 on 22 September.

