Eczema: What is it and how does it affect people?

Getty Images Eczema often affects the arms, elbows, knees, face and head in children

It is National Eczema Week and it's all about letting people know more about eczema and how it affects people.

You might have heard of eczema, or you or a family member may have it - it's a condition that causes your skin to become itchy, dry, cracked and sore.

It affects around one in five children in the UK, and around a third will have moderate to severe symptoms at various times.

Some people only have small patches of dry skin, but others may get it all over the body. It most often affects the hands, insides of the elbows, backs of the knees and the face and scalp in children.

The coronavirus pandemic has made it particularly difficult for some people with eczema because of soaps and frequent hand washing, as well as facemasks rubbing against the skin.

Skin that's got eczema can become red on lighter skin, and darker brown, purple or grey on darker skin. Like with other skin conditions it can difficult to see on darker skin.

All the causes of eczema are not known but it can run in families, and often develops alongside other conditions, such as asthma and hay fever and can have certain triggers, such as soaps, detergents, stress and the weather.

In July 2020 the National Eczema Society - a charity for people affected by eczema - carried out a survey to find out how eczema impacts people.

It found that more than two out of three children with eczema become upset or cry because of it, and more than half of children with eczema had to take time off school because of it, according to their parents.

Andrew Proctor, head of the National Eczema Society says: "Eczema can be very distressing for children, not just because your skin is red, itchy and painful, but also because of how it makes you feel about yourself and how others treat you.

"You might feel self-conscious, lonely and upset and it's really important to talk to people when that happens and to share how you're feeling."