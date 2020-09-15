Millie Bobby Brown had to learn how to speak with a British accent again for Enola Holmes show

Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown was born in Spain, but moved to Bournemouth when she was four-years-old

Actress Millie Bobby Brown says she found it hard going back to acting in her own accent!

The Stranger Things star said she found it challenging being British in her latest role because she is now so used to speaking in an American accent.

In her next film, she will play Enola Holmes, the sister of detective Sherlock Holmes, for Netflix.She told Radio Times: "For the last five years I've been playing an American character in Stranger Things and I found it really challenging being British in this, even though I am a Brit!"I had to learn how to speak again because I'm so used to speaking in an American accent".

Brown started working on Stranger Things in 2016 when she was 12-years-old.

Film was Millie and her sister's idea

The new film is based on Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes book series, and follows Holmes as she embarks on a mission when her mother Eudoria goes missing.

Other actors such as Superman star Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter who played Bellatrix Lestrange and Sam Claflin are also in the film.

Millie and her sister are both producers for the film. Millie said: "The film was mine and my older sister Paige's idea. We fell in love with Enola after reading The Enola Holmes Mysteries, and so we went to my mum and dad, who own a production company, and said, 'We're so inspired by her. This needs to be a film.'

"We felt it was only right to have girl power behind the scenes, too," she added.

Controversy

Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown began acting in 2013 when she was nine-years-old

Enola Holmes is due on Netflix on 23 September but some people aren't happy about it.

The estate of the author, Arthur Conan Doyle, who created the character of Sherlock Holmes, is suing Netflix and others including the author of The Enola Holmes Mysteries, Nancy Springer, for allegedly breaking copyright laws.