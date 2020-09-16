'I managed two days and then we were told to self-isolate'
Most of you will have returned to school and be settling back into the routine of being in the classroom.
Primary and secondary schools have put lots of new, important measures in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
However, many year groups have had to go home and some whole schools are already having to close because pupils or teachers have tested positive for coronavirus.
We've spoken to some kids who are already having to isolate to find out how they're getting on.