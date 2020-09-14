Taylor Swift sends 'blankie' for Katy Perry's baby Daisy

Katy Perry/Instagram

Taylor might have been busy during lockdown putting together her Folklore album, but it looks like she also had time for a bit of crochet as well.

Katy Perry shared this image on Instagram showing a blanket that Taylor had sent for Katy and Orlando Bloom's baby Daisy Dove.

She also sent a card addressed to "Katy and Orlando (and little one)", sharing a bit about her own childhood.

Katy seemed to be thrilled with the gift, writing in the image caption, "Miss Daisy Bloom adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift,"

"Hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognisable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."

Katy Perry/Instagram

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift haven't always been best friends.

It's thought the pair fell out in 2014 after a row over backing dancers, which led to both of them writing songs about the other.

Taylor's Bad Blood is thought to be about Katy, while Swish Swish is said to be about Taylor.

But in May 2018 Katy sent Taylor an actual olive branch, as a sign to that she wanted their argument to end.

Now it looks like they've well and truly put the past behind them, with Taylor welcoming Baby Bloom into the world.