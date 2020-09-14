Strictly news: There will be a live audience this season

Who will win this year's Strictly glitterball trophy?

It has been confirmed that this year's Strictly Come Dancing, will have a live studio audience.

Social distancing and government guidelines has meant lots of things have had to be cancelled or postponed but the team have worked out a way to follow guidelines and have people actually watching the show go out live.

Strictly said on their ticket site "We'll be able to seat family groups of four people from the same household / social bubble at cabaret tables and in balcony seating."

Getty Images The audience might look a little like this

Each group will be given their own arrival time for the studio and will be asked to arrive when they are told to in order to maximise safety.

They will be seated at their own tables and seats in a safe and socially distanced manner.

When at the show, audience members will all be required to wear a face mask.

There will also be no cloakroom to store coats to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Who are you backing?