After-school clubs: Are your activities back?

Last updated at 05:45
Lots of you are back at school and getting used to the new rules and the 'new normal' in the classroom.

But what about the fun things you used to do after school?

There are lots of events like ballet, martial arts some swimming lessons, dance, drama, football and rugby starting up again with safety measures in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

We want to know if you have started back at your favourite clubs, and if so what is has been like?

Are you excited to be back training or practising with your friends or does it feel odd after so long apart?

How do you feel about new social distancing rules?

Or has your group not started back or have you decided not to return just yet?

