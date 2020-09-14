WSL: Chelsea and Arsenal both score 9 goals in second week

Getty Images It was Chelsea's first win of the season, after they drew 1-1 with Manchester United last week

Chelsea Women thrashed Bristol City 9-0 on Sunday to get their first win of the Women's Super League season.

In the first half of the game, Fran Kirby, Maren Mjelde, Melanie Leupolz, Erin Cuthbert and Millie Bright all scored.

The second half at Kingsmeadow stadium saw goals from Beth England, Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr.

The eighth goal came from new signing Pernille Harder, who is regarded as one of the world's best players.

It was Fran Kirby's first game back after she was diagnosed with pericarditis - relating to swelling around her heart - that stopped her playing for 16 months.

Getty Images Chelsea signed Harder for a fee of £250,000 from Wolfsburg earlier this month

Arsenal also netted nine goals in their game against West Ham on Saturday.

The first half hour was close, but West Ham's Gilly Flaherty was sent off, leaving her team with 10 players.

From then on Arsenal dominated, with a hat-trick from Jill Roord and two from Vivianne Miedema. Kim Little, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Caitlin Foord also scored.

That match was selected as a test event for the reintroduction of crowds in football, with 734 fans going to watch the game at Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Getty Images Dutch player Jill Roord scored her second hat-trick of the season

Elsewhere in the WSL, Manchester United beat Birmingham City 5-2 and Reading beat Aston Villa 3-1.

There were no goals in the Manchester City v Brighton game.