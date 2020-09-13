Wonder Woman 1984: Latest DC film will now be released at Christmas

Warner Bros Actress Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman in the upcoming sequel

DC fans anticipating the release of the Warner Bros' upcoming Wonder Woman sequel will have to wait a little longer.

The film, which stars Gal Gadot as the famous superhero, was originally set to come out in June and was later rescheduled for an October release. It will now be hitting cinemas in December... hopefully.

Wonder Woman 1984 is just one in a long line of movies which have have their release date postponed because of the coronavirus.

Mulan, Peter Rabbit 2 and the James Bond film No Time to Die are some of the other films that have been affected.

Walt Disney Studios Mulan was also affected by the coronavirus

"Patty Jenkins is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love. We're very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays," said Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement.

The film's director Patty Jenkins also shared some thoughts about the movie being postponed.

Warner Bros The first Wonder Woman film came out in 2017

"First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for 'WW84' couldn't make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie," she said.

"Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I'm hopeful you won't mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can't wait to spend the holidays with you!"

