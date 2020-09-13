play
Watch Newsround

Wonder Woman 1984: Latest DC film will now be released at Christmas

Last updated at 11:07
comments
View Comments (2)
wonder-woman.Warner Bros
Actress Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman in the upcoming sequel

DC fans anticipating the release of the Warner Bros' upcoming Wonder Woman sequel will have to wait a little longer.

The film, which stars Gal Gadot as the famous superhero, was originally set to come out in June and was later rescheduled for an October release. It will now be hitting cinemas in December... hopefully.

Wonder Woman 1984 is just one in a long line of movies which have have their release date postponed because of the coronavirus.

Mulan, Peter Rabbit 2 and the James Bond film No Time to Die are some of the other films that have been affected.

Disney shared a first look at its new live-action film Mulan.Walt Disney Studios
Mulan was also affected by the coronavirus

"Patty Jenkins is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love. We're very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays," said Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement.

The film's director Patty Jenkins also shared some thoughts about the movie being postponed.

wonder-woman-cast.Warner Bros
The first Wonder Woman film came out in 2017

"First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for 'WW84' couldn't make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie," she said.

"Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I'm hopeful you won't mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can't wait to spend the holidays with you!"

Are you excited for the new Wonder Woman movie? Let us know in the comments!

More like this

Wonder-Woman-1984-poster.

Wonder Woman 1984: Official poster revealed

Big issue cover image

Seven-year-old's NHS superheroes drawing makes cover of magazine

Kids and grannies
play
1:57

These girls and grannies have become lockdown superheroes

Your Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • The first Wonder Woman film was great!
    DC films can be pretty good

  • FIRST COMMENT as usual!WOW this is good news,im more into marvel though

Top Stories

Firefighters in the US battle wildfires

One hundred wildfires burning across west America

comments
3
dancers-aaron-and-jasmine.

Britain's Got Talent 2020: What happened in the second semi-final?

comments
13
naomi-osaka.

Naomi Osaka wins US Open

comments
3
Newsround Home