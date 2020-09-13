Britain's Got Talent 2020: What happened in the second semi-final?

Dymond/Thames/Syco/Rex Dance duo Aaron and Jasmine made it through to the competition's final

Britain's Got Talent returned to TV screens on Saturday night for its second semi-final show.

Judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Ashley Banjo and Alesha Dixon watched the acts live in the studio while a virtual audience enjoyed the performances from home.

The competition was tough, but it was dance duo Aaron and Jasmine that were chosen by the judges to advance to the Britain's Got Talent final.

The pair's modern ballroom routine was jam-packed with impressive tricks and creative moves which the judges praised.

Dymond/Thames/Syco/Rex The judges were joined by a virtual audience for a second week

"It was incredible guys, so be proud of yourselves," said judge Ashley.

Alesha said she loved everything about the performance, while David Walliams described it as "mesmerising".

Amanda also had some kind words for the pair. "The dancing, the choreography, everything was on point - I loved it well done!" she said.

Dymond/Thames/Syco/Rex 10-year-old singer Souparnika Nair was among the semi-final acts who performed on Saturday night

The second semi-final also saw performances from 10-year-old singer Souparnika Nair, singing mother and daughter duo Honey & Sammy, stand up Allan Finnegan, choir Class Dynamix, dog Miracle and his owner Amanda, magician Damien O'Brien and dance group The Coven.

One of remaining seven acts will get the chance to join Aaron and Jasmine in the final following a public vote which closes on Monday morning.

The winner of the competition will get the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Show and nab £250,000.

Who do you think should go through to the final with Aaron and Jasmine? Let us know in the comments!