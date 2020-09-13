US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to win the championship

Reuters Osaka took on Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in the championship final

Japan's Naomi Osaka has won her second US Open title.

The former world number one fought back from a set down to claim victory against Belarussian Victoria Azarenka in the competition's final.

She won 1-6 6-3 6-3 to claim her third grand slam title.

The 22-year-old struggled in the first set and looked to be in danger in the second after trailing 3-0, but she dominated in 10 of the following 12 games, ultimately securing the win.

Osaka laid down calmly on the court after the match as she took in her latest achievement.

Her impressive performance ensured Osaka, who won the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open, maintained her record of winning every Grand Slam final she has played in.

"I don't want to play you in any more finals, I didn't really enjoy that, it was a really tough match for me," Osaka jokingly told Azarenka.

She added: "It was really inspiring for me because I used to watch you play here when I was younger. I learned a lot, so thank you."

She also thanked her family for their support.

Racial injustice

The 22-year-old has used her platform to speak out on racism and police brutality

The new US Open women's champion has been using her platform to speak out about racism and police brutality in America.

Osaka, who has Japanese and Haitian parents and was brought up in the US, had seven different masks - one for each round of the competition - which each had the name of a different black victim of police brutality written on it.

The names included Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and George Floyd whose death in police custody sparked protests right across the world this year.

"I felt the point was to make people start talking," the tennis player said about her decision to wear the face masks.

"I've been inside the bubble and not sure what's going on in the outside world. The more retweets it gets, the more people talk about it."

She also pulled out of her Western and Southern Open semi-final in protest following the shooting of an African American called Jacob Blake by the police in Wisconsin.