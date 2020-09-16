VOTE: What do YOU think will help protect the planet?

Getty Images

A group made up of members of the public recently published their recommendations on what they think should be done to tackle climate change.

Their suggestions included banning the sale of petrol, diesel and hybrid cars, having fewer cars in city centres and introducing a frequent fliers tax.

We wanted to hear what you think should be done to limit the impact of climate change and you came up with lots of fantastic ideas! But which do you think would have the biggest impact when it comes to protecting the planet? Have your say below!

And if you've got a different suggestion, we want to hear it! Tell us your ideas in the comments.

