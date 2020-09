Poet Tomos Roberts was unemployed and homeless after the UK was put into lockdown back in March.

Just six months on, he has written a bedtime story about the coronavirus lockdown which has been viewed online by over 60 million people and has been translated into 20 languages.

The Great Realisation is all about celebrating the positive things that have happened in the world because of lockdown.

Ricky caught up with him to find out more.