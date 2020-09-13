play
Coronavirus: Should Halloween trick or treating be cancelled this year?

Last updated at 08:10
comments
Kids-trick-or-treating.

Every year at Halloween children dress up and go from door to door in search of sweet treats.

But this year, following the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines still in place, some people have raised concerns about children calling at multiple households.

In some areas of the country including Birmingham and Manchester local lockdowns are in place, and in the rest of the country people are being encouraged not mix with lots of other households.

Another issue is that, although trick or treating typically takes place outdoors, it's hard to know whether people opening their doors will be wearing a mask, or have touched the treats being offered without washing their hands.

There is also the chance that children knocking on doors of older people could be carrying the virus, even though they don't have any symptoms.

There are only a few weeks to go to Halloween, so what do you think?

Earlier this week in the United States, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said that door to door trick of treating would be banned "because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors",

But they have now said it "not recommended", rather than banned.

Kids exchanging sweets on sofa

If it does go ahead in the UK, children in England won't be able to go in groups larger than six, due to new rules coming into force from Monday 14 September.

Some families might instead decide to celebrate Halloween at home, but for most families inviting friends round for parties will also be out, due to the 'rule of six'.

Children under 12 in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland won't be affected by the ban on more than six people gathering, but the concerns about social distancing and hygiene still apply.

Kids-dressed-up-halloween.

Your Comments

21 comments

  • I think that we should all just buy a bucket's worth of sweets to eat at home, and watch a horror movie.

  • We should still be able to dress up and have fun but maybe no sweets?

    • SuperDogLover replied:
      Hi lo

      Yeah bestie.xx

      🥰I am hopefully going to have a party with the people in my household. That way we can still have fun.🥰


      *Household is the people you live with. I see them ever day so it is ok to have a party with just them.xx


      🐕‍🦺⚘Doggo is here to help⚘🐕‍🦺
      🥰One kind comment goes a long way!🥰

  • Here is what I think...

    👻When you trick or treat you don't know who is behind the door (unless it is a friend). The person could have Covid and is the giving you sweet that has been in there house.👻

    🎃Also, how do you know if you are knocking on the door of someone who is not Trick or Treating this year? Then you could make them feel bad or worried as you could have covid.🎃

    Usually, I do this...

    🤔If they have decorations out side the house or near the window and door, then we can Trick or treat. But what if they are still celebrating but not Trick or treating?🤔

    • SuperDogLover replied:
      🥰I think you should leave a tub of sweets outside of you door and as for away as possible. That way people can take some and not have to come near you. You could also leave a box of antibacterial wipes/hand sanitizer outside for people to use.🥰


      This I just my opinion.xx


      🐕‍🦺⚘Doggo is here to help⚘🐕‍🦺
      🥰One kind comment goes a long way!🥰

  • Just throw the sweets at people from a 2m distance. Or leave a bowl of sweets outside for people to help themselves.

    • CuteFluffyKitten replied:
      But the sweets could have corona on them!

  • I really hope it goes ahead bc that day is my bday and my 3 bffs always come over for it and it’s one of my fave parts of the day 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻

  • Not keen on it anyway

  • I've never been trick or treating and I've never seen anyone else do it where I live, so it wouldn't make much of a difference to me compared to others. 🎃🤷

  • Very unsafe sweets from strangers

    • Pankep replied:
      Yes

  • It should be! Which is a shame ☹️Although every year it is dangerous because you’re getting sweets 🍬 from strangers!

    [Edited by Moderator]

    • cutekitten99 replied:
      It's not that dangerous. The rule I always follow is only eat sweets in sealed wrappers or packets.

  • It says treat or treat not trick or treat.

  • If it does take place the good thing is that I usually just go me , and a member of my family. We also only go to houses they know. I don’t know how they will do it but maybe they should wear masks and gloves if they give out sweets? I don’t know but still, I enjoy the fun parts of Halloween.. but I don’t like the really scary parts!

  • This is an interesting topic, it will be controversial. Maybe the government should call on the decision in a way so that it goes on but only giving packaged sweets. What do you guys think? Let me know in the comments.

  • I mean 27%

  • I want sweets the 20% of people are having a malfunction

  • As long as children social distance and stay away from elderly people's houses then we should be fine (as long as we don't go into a second lockdown).

