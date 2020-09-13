Coronavirus: Should Halloween trick or treating be cancelled this year?

Every year at Halloween children dress up and go from door to door in search of sweet treats.
But this year, following the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines still in place, some people have raised concerns about children calling at multiple households.
In some areas of the country including Birmingham and Manchester local lockdowns are in place, and in the rest of the country people are being encouraged not mix with lots of other households.
Another issue is that, although trick or treating typically takes place outdoors, it's hard to know whether people opening their doors will be wearing a mask, or have touched the treats being offered without washing their hands.
There is also the chance that children knocking on doors of older people could be carrying the virus, even though they don't have any symptoms.
There are only a few weeks to go to Halloween, so what do you think?
Earlier this week in the United States, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said that door to door trick of treating would be banned "because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors",
But they have now said it "not recommended", rather than banned.
If it does go ahead in the UK, children in England won't be able to go in groups larger than six, due to new rules coming into force from Monday 14 September.
Some families might instead decide to celebrate Halloween at home, but for most families inviting friends round for parties will also be out, due to the 'rule of six'.
Children under 12 in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland won't be affected by the ban on more than six people gathering, but the concerns about social distancing and hygiene still apply.
Rainbow Dumplings
LaurynT09
SuperDogLover
👻When you trick or treat you don't know who is behind the door (unless it is a friend). The person could have Covid and is the giving you sweet that has been in there house.👻
🎃Also, how do you know if you are knocking on the door of someone who is not Trick or Treating this year? Then you could make them feel bad or worried as you could have covid.🎃
Usually, I do this...
🤔If they have decorations out side the house or near the window and door, then we can Trick or treat. But what if they are still celebrating but not Trick or treating?🤔
cutekitten99
bubbles_
Pankep
Shimmering Mini Butterfly
PurpleChocolateSloth
standing proud soldier
[Edited by Moderator]
PurplePandaUnicorn
floofy_sausage_dog
Planegeek
crazyRainbowPlane
crazyRainbowPlane
CalmKoala