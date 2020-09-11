Earlier this year, Newsround went to Fiji to find out what impact climate change is having there.

The Earth is getting hotter and that is causing real problems. As icesheets melt, higher sea levels and more extreme weather patterns are already having a devastating effect.

Fiji in the South Pacific has seen villages abandoned, buildings destroyed, habitats damaged and farmland lost to the waves.

Here's a sneak peak of Martin's special report 'Fiji: On the Climate Change Frontline'. It will be airing on Monday 14th September at 7:45am on the CBBC channel.

This piece was filmed in February 2020, before COVID-19 restrictions were implemented.