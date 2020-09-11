play
Watch Newsround

Watch the trailer for Newsround's special on climate change in Fiji

Earlier this year, Newsround went to Fiji to find out what impact climate change is having there.

The Earth is getting hotter and that is causing real problems. As icesheets melt, higher sea levels and more extreme weather patterns are already having a devastating effect.

Fiji in the South Pacific has seen villages abandoned, buildings destroyed, habitats damaged and farmland lost to the waves.

Here's a sneak peak of Martin's special report 'Fiji: On the Climate Change Frontline'. It will be airing on Monday 14th September at 7:45am on the CBBC channel.

This piece was filmed in February 2020, before COVID-19 restrictions were implemented.

Watch more videos

Video

Watch the trailer for Newsround's special on climate change in Fiji

Video

Your Planet: This week's environment news

Video

Top sleeping tips for going back to school

Video

International Literacy Day: 'This book taught me to believe in myself'

Video

What's it like at a UK robot restaurant?

Video

Coronavirus cases: What do the numbers mean?

Video

Back to school: What's it been like for YOU?

Video

Back to school advice

Video

Blast off with new space show 'Out of this World'

Video

I'm a Celebrity: Check out the new location

Video

Happy News: A baby sloth and a spaghetti sculptor

Video

Getting lost? New uniforms? Your starting a new school questions answered

Video

The education app made by children for children

Video

'I’m excited to start a new chapter' - Nikki Lilly on starting a new school year

Video

Contact tracing: What's the latest on the NHS app?

Video

Advice on acne and masks

Video

Adams said she'd 'never' do Strictly, so why now?

Video

'I still imagine me with hair'

Video

How is LeBron James helping more black Americans vote?

Video

How to spot fake news about the Beirut blast

Video

Amazing Tibetan dance record!

Video

Who's getting the best of the hot weather?

Video

Strange News: A robot spectacular

Top Stories

climate-change-sign.

What do YOU think should be done to tackle climate change?

comments
mulan-poster-disney.

Mulan: Why are some people unhappy with the new film?

comments
Sparisoma-cretense-a-species-of-parrotfish.
image

Check out these hilarious animal snaps!

Newsround Home