play
Watch Newsround

Fiji: On the Climate Change Frontline

The Earth is getting hotter and that is causing real problems. As ice sheets melt, higher sea levels and more extreme weather patterns are already having a devastating effect.

Fiji in the South Pacific Ocean has seen villages abandoned, buildings destroyed, habitats damaged and farmland lost to the waves.

Martin went to meet people who live there and find out what they are doing about the climate crisis. Here is his special report.

This piece was filmed in February 2020, before COVID-19 restrictions were implemented.

Watch more videos

Video

Fiji: On the Climate Change Frontline

Video

Your Planet: This week's environment news

Video

Top sleeping tips for going back to school

Video

International Literacy Day: 'This book taught me to believe in myself'

Video

What's it like at a UK robot restaurant?

Video

Coronavirus cases: What do the numbers mean?

Video

Back to school: What's it been like for YOU?

Video

Back to school advice

Video

Blast off with new space show 'Out of this World'

Video

I'm a Celebrity: Check out the new location

Video

Happy News: A baby sloth and a spaghetti sculptor

Video

Getting lost? New uniforms? Your starting a new school questions answered

Video

The education app made by children for children

Video

'I’m excited to start a new chapter' - Nikki Lilly on starting a new school year

Video

Contact tracing: What's the latest on the NHS app?

Video

Advice on acne and masks

Video

Adams said she'd 'never' do Strictly, so why now?

Video

'I still imagine me with hair'

Video

How is LeBron James helping more black Americans vote?

Video

How to spot fake news about the Beirut blast

Video

Amazing Tibetan dance record!

Video

Who's getting the best of the hot weather?

Video

Strange News: A robot spectacular

Top Stories

firefighter.

Firefighters continue to battle blazes in Oregon

comments
naomi-osaka.

Naomi Osaka wins US Open

comments
Image of Mount Everest with a measuring tape wrapped around it.

Why do countries disagree about the height of Mount Everest?

comments
Newsround Home