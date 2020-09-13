Fiji: On the Climate Change Frontline

The Earth is getting hotter and that is causing real problems. As ice sheets melt, higher sea levels and more extreme weather patterns are already having a devastating effect.

Fiji in the South Pacific Ocean has seen villages abandoned, buildings destroyed, habitats damaged and farmland lost to the waves.

Martin went to meet people who live there and find out what they are doing about the climate crisis. Here is his special report.

This piece was filmed in February 2020, before COVID-19 restrictions were implemented.