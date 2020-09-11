New lockdown restrictions announced in Birmingham

PA Media

People in Birmingham have been banned from visiting other households after the government announced new lockdown restrictions in the city.

It comes after a major increase in coronavirus cases were reported in the city - which now has the second most people with coronavirus in England.

The measures also cover neighbouring Sandwell and Solihull and will affect around 1.6 million people.

They will begin on Tuesday 15 September.

This rule is limited to people visiting other people at their homes and does not affect children going to school, getting on transport or people visiting shops or restaurants.

Under the new rules, people are banned from meeting others who are not in their household or support bubble, indoors or in private gardens.

According to the West Midlands mayor, Andy Street, the government will be making a further announcement - potentially affecting other areas of the country - soon.

Merseyside, for example, has been added as an "area of concern" after a rise in coronavirus cases, regional mayor Steve Rotheram has said.

The government announced on Friday that the latest R number is between 1 and 1.2 which means the number of people with virus is growing more quickly again.

