England and Wales to get new contact tracing app

People in England and Wales will be able to download and use an Covid-19 contact-tracing app from 24 September, the government has announced.

The first version of the NHS contact-tracing app, intended for the whole of the UK, was trialled on the Isle of Wight in May but later abandoned.

Scotland's new contact tracing app Protect Scotland, was released on 10 September with more than 600,000 people downloading it on the first day.

In July Northern Ireland became the first part of of the UK to launch a mobile app to test and trace coronavirus.

Its app called StopCOVID NI works by identifying people who have been experiencing the symptoms of the virus, and meant Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were able to monitor people more closely.

How does the app for England and Wales work?

The app will let people scan barcode-like QR codes when they visits places like cinemas and restaurants, and will also use data gathered and shared between smartphones.

Some hospitality venues have already been using their own QR code-based systems for test and trace but are now being asked to switch to the NHS version instead.

Universities, hospitals, leisure premises, civic centres and libraries are being asked to display posters in communal areas such as cafes, where people gather for longer than 15 minutes.

It will also use Apple and Google's method of detecting other smartphones.

An alternative system, such as a handwritten register, must also be maintained for visitors who do not have smartphones, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the launch as "a defining moment".

We need to use every tool at our disposal to control the spread of the virus including cutting-edge technology. Matt Hancock , Health Secretary

Welsh Health and Social Services Minister Vaughan Gething said launching a joint app with England was "the most practical option".

He added that the move reflects "movement across our shared border".

"It makes sense to use the same app, working in exactly the same way, regardless of which country you're in."