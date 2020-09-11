play
Watch Newsround

US Open 2020: Serena Williams' wait for grand-slam record goes on

Last updated at 10:54
comments
View Comments
Serena Williams playing at the US OpenGetty Images
Serena Williams has not won a major since the 2017 Australian Open

Serena Williams will have to wait to attempt to equal the women's all-time record for tennis majors, after being knocked out of the US Open in the semi-finals.

Victoria Azarenka beat Williams 1-6 6-3 6-3 at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Belarusian Azarenka will now play Japan's Naomi Osaka, the 2018 champion, in the final.

Williams is looking for her 24th Grand Slam singles title to equal the record.

Serena Williams and Victoria AzarenkaGetty Images
This was Azarenka's first Grand Slam semi-final since 2013 after several years of injury struggles

Williams had a strong opening set, but needed a medical timeout for an Achilles heel problem in the third set and struggled from then on.

It was Azarenka's 11th win in a row after she won the Western & Southern Open shortly before the US Open.

The record for the most Grand Slam singles titles is held by Australian Margaret Court, who won 24 of them in the 1960s and 1970s.

But Williams will have another chance at breaking the record later this month at the French Open, which she has said she will "definitely" be competing in.

More like this

Serena Williams walks out to play at the Billie Jean King Tennis Centre

US Open 2020: Serena Williams and Andy Murray back in top tennis action

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

climate-change-sign.

What do YOU think should be done to tackle climate change?

comments
7
mulan-poster-disney.

Mulan: Why are some people unhappy with the new film?

comments
4
Sparisoma-cretense-a-species-of-parrotfish.
image

Check out these hilarious animal snaps!

Newsround Home