US Open 2020: Serena Williams' wait for grand-slam record goes on

Getty Images Serena Williams has not won a major since the 2017 Australian Open

Serena Williams will have to wait to attempt to equal the women's all-time record for tennis majors, after being knocked out of the US Open in the semi-finals.

Victoria Azarenka beat Williams 1-6 6-3 6-3 at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Belarusian Azarenka will now play Japan's Naomi Osaka, the 2018 champion, in the final.

Williams is looking for her 24th Grand Slam singles title to equal the record.

Getty Images This was Azarenka's first Grand Slam semi-final since 2013 after several years of injury struggles

Williams had a strong opening set, but needed a medical timeout for an Achilles heel problem in the third set and struggled from then on.

It was Azarenka's 11th win in a row after she won the Western & Southern Open shortly before the US Open.

The record for the most Grand Slam singles titles is held by Australian Margaret Court, who won 24 of them in the 1960s and 1970s.

But Williams will have another chance at breaking the record later this month at the French Open, which she has said she will "definitely" be competing in.