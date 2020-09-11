play
Banksy: Rare Girl With Balloon print expected to sell for £350,000

Last updated at 06:12
Girl With Balloon print hanging in museumGetty Images
The online auction for this rare Girl With Balloon print is already under way

You will probably recognise this famous Banksy print, but it may look slightly different...

That's because it is normally Girl With the Red Balloon...

There are 88 rare editions of the print with different coloured balloons - and this one is purple.

It's up for sale at an auction dedicated to Banksy's artwork.

Girl With Balloon prints hanging in museumGetty Images
The first Girl With Balloon was a mural painted on a wall at the stairs for Waterloo Bridge, London, in 2002

The auction, which is online, already has a bid of £240,000 and is expected to go as high as £350,000!

It is the first time the print with a purple balloon has gone on sale, and the organisers of the auction think there will be a lot of interest before the sale ends on 23 September.

