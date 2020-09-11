play
Watch Newsround

Wales coronavirus rules: No more than six people can meet indoors but under-12s don't count

Last updated at 06:19
comments
View Comments
Family at a front doorGetty Images
Four households can form an extended household in Wales

In Wales no more than six people can meet up indoors, unless you're under 12 years old.

Changes to the rules mean that from Monday, indoor meetings of more than six people from an extended household will be illegal in Wales.

However the rule does not apply to children aged 11 and younger.

Outside you can meet up to 30 people from different households.

Mark Drakeford, First Minister of WalesGetty Images
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has brought in these new restrictions.

Ministers in Wales have brought in these new restrictions after an increase in coronavirus cases linked to people meeting indoors.

Since late August, up to four households have been able to form an extended household in Wales. This has meant that people who live together in one house can join up with three other households and meet each other more freely outdoors, indoors and sleep over.

However with this new rule, no more than six people from an extended household can meet indoors.

People meeting outsideGetty Images

The new rules will apply to restaurants and pubs as well as people's homes.

These restrictions will not apply in Caerphilly which has been placed under local lockdown.

There people are not allowed to meet friends, extended households or other families indoors.

England and Scotland have also changed their rules so that only six people can meet but this applies indoors and outdoors.

More like this

shirts

Premier League and WSL: What's your favourite kit for the new season?

boy looking at school closed sign on school gates

Coronavirus: Has your school had to send people home or close?

Sparisoma-cretense-a-species-of-parrotfish.
image

Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 finalists

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

climate-change-sign.

What do YOU think should be done to tackle climate change?

comments
mulan-poster-disney.

Mulan: Why are some people unhappy with the new film?

comments
Sparisoma-cretense-a-species-of-parrotfish.
image

Check out these hilarious animal snaps!

Newsround Home