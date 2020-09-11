Wales coronavirus rules: No more than six people can meet indoors but under-12s don't count

Getty Images Four households can form an extended household in Wales

In Wales no more than six people can meet up indoors, unless you're under 12 years old.

Changes to the rules mean that from Monday, indoor meetings of more than six people from an extended household will be illegal in Wales.

However the rule does not apply to children aged 11 and younger.

Outside you can meet up to 30 people from different households.

Getty Images First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has brought in these new restrictions.

Ministers in Wales have brought in these new restrictions after an increase in coronavirus cases linked to people meeting indoors.

Since late August, up to four households have been able to form an extended household in Wales. This has meant that people who live together in one house can join up with three other households and meet each other more freely outdoors, indoors and sleep over.

However with this new rule, no more than six people from an extended household can meet indoors.

Getty Images

The new rules will apply to restaurants and pubs as well as people's homes.

These restrictions will not apply in Caerphilly which has been placed under local lockdown.

There people are not allowed to meet friends, extended households or other families indoors.

England and Scotland have also changed their rules so that only six people can meet but this applies indoors and outdoors.