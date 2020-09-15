play
'Be inspired by everything!'

Rocket is a happy young girl who loves science!

'Look Up' is all about her trying to get her brothers eyes off his phone and onto the world around him.

We spoke to author Nathan Bryon and illustrator Dapo Adeola about where the idea for Rocket came from.

According to research, only 4 % of books for young readers feature an ethnic minority main character.

That is definitely something Nathan and Dapo wanted to try and change with Rocket. But most importantly, Rocket is for everyone according to the creators.

